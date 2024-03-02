 NIA Arrests Banned PFI Fugitive From Mumbai Airport In RSS Leader Hacking Case
Nayazi, wanted in connection with the 2016 murder of RSS leader Rudresh in Karnataka, was apprehended upon his arrival from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Ghouse Nayazi, a key conspirator and member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), at Mumbai International Airport on Friday night. Nayazi, wanted in connection with the 2016 murder of RSS leader Rudresh in Karnataka, was apprehended upon his arrival from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Nayazi held from Mumbai airport

Acting on credible information regarding Nayazi's travel to India, NIA sleuths had stationed themselves at Mumbai Airport. The murder of Rudresh, a prominent RSS leader in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, was carried out by four members of the banned PFI, as revealed by NIA investigations. Nayazi, along with Asim Sheriff, President of SDPI Hebbal Assembly Constituency, was identified as masterminding the conspiracy.

Nayazi and Sheriff instigated others for murder

According to NIA statements, Nayazi and Sheriff instigated the other accused to perpetrate the murder, aiming to instill fear within RSS members and society at large. The accused were indoctrinated into viewing the attack on RSS as a religious crusade.

With Nayazi's arrest, the NIA has apprehended all suspects involved in the case. Legal proceedings against the remaining accused are underway in the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru.

