NIA arrests former J&K BJP sarpanch in connection with ex-DSP Davinder Singh, Hizbul terrorists case

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a former BJP sarpanch in connection with a case related to suspend Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught while ferrying terrorists outside the Kashmir valley.

The accused, identified as Tariq Mir, a resident of Maldoora of Shopian district in south Kashmir, was the fifth person arrested in the case which came to light when Singh was arrested along with three terrorists including a most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen commander in January this year.

Mir, who was elected as Sarpanch on a National Conference ticket, had contested the 2014 assembly elections in the erstwhile state from Wachi assembly seat in South Kashmir on a BJP ticket. He secured a little over 1,000 votes in the election. The NIA produced him before a special court here that remanded him to six days in the agency's custody after it was alleged that he had been indulging in arms supply to various terror groups operating in the valley and also had links with Singh.