NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance After 13 Inmates Fall Ill And 3 Die Due To Food Poisoning At Patna Shelter Home In Bihar

Representational Image

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of a media report after 13 inmates fell ill and three died due to food poisoning at a State Government-run shelter home in the Patel Nagar area of Patna, Bihar.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that in the Patel Nagar area of Patna, Bihar between 7th - 11th November, 2024, 13 women inmates of a shelter home for mentally ill and destitute women fell ill and three died due to suspected food poisoning. Reportedly, the inmates complained of vomiting and diarrhea after having dinner. They were admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The Shelter Home is reportedly funded by the Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Bihar.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation of the victims. As the lawful custodians of the inmates, the authorities of the Shelter Home are responsible for providing proper care to the inmates.

Accordingly, it has issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar calling for a detailed report within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the victims’ health. The Commission would also like to know whether any compensation has been provided to the victims or their families by the administration. The Chief Secretary is also expected to inform the Commission regarding the steps taken/ proposed to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

According to the media report, carried on 14th November, 2024, during the inspection of the Shelter Home, the authorities found that the inmates were living in unhygienic conditions. Proper hygiene was not being maintained in the preparation of food also at the Shelter Home.