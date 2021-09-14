NHRC issues notice to four state govts, police chiefs over 'adverse impact' of farmers' agitation

The NHRC has sent notices to governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and their police chiefs, over allegations that the ongoing farmers protests have "adversely impacted" industrial units and transportation, and Covid-19 safety norms have been breached at the agitation sites.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Director Generals of Police, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, “calling upon them to submit their respective Action Taken Reports”.

The NHRC said it had “received several complaints regarding the ongoing farmers’ protest”, including about 9,000 industrial units and transportation being adversely affected.



“Allegedly, transportation is also adversely impacted, causing commuters, patients, physically challenged people and senior citizens to suffer due to the heavy congestion on roads. There are also reports that people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations and barricades have been put on the borders,” the NHRC statement said.



There is an allegation that there is "breach of the corona protocols by the agitating farmers at the protest sites".



Since the farmers’ agitation involves the issue of human rights where the right to agitate in a peaceful manner is also to be respected, said the Commission, it has taken some other actions too.



