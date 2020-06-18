Next goal is permanent seat: Twitter hails PM Modi after India elected unopposed as non-permanent member of UNSC

As India got elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term, several messages congratulating India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi poured out for this achievement on social media.
Previously, India was elected as the UNSC's non-permanent member in 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.
Home Minister Amit Shah thanked member nations for unanimously supporting India and said, "India will uphold its mantra of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and will work towards peace & prosperity of the world."
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar also congratulated Indian mission representing New Delhi at the United Nations, and officials working at the Ministry of External Affairs. He tweeted, "Congrats for your good work Team India United Nations New York and Team of Ministry of External Affairs."
After the announcement by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations on twitter, many others also congratulated PM Narendra Modi for the new achievement. However, some users pointed out that this is not the first time when India got elected as the UNSC's non-permanent member. Few others said that India should eye for the permanent membership at UNSC now.
Check out the reactions here:
With a comfortable victory of 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly, India on Wednesday was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 members UNSC for the 2021-22 term.
Talking about the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is "deeply grateful" for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Modi also said that India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience, and equity.
