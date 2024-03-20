New York Viral Video: Severely Injured Man In Pool Of Blood, Goes Unnoticed For Hours On Busy Railway Station

New York Viral Video: Severely Injured Man Goes Unnoticed For Hours On Busy Train Station | @stillgray

New York: A shocking video that is doing rounds on social media shows a severely injured man in a pool of blood on the platform just besides the railway track on a train station. X user @stillgray posted the video and the incident took place in New York station. In the video it can be seen that the injured man who seems to be above 40 years of age is lying on his front side. Massive blood loss due to an injury to his head can be clearly inferred from the video.

Life is cheap in New York City. Nobody cares about anyone or anything. pic.twitter.com/WAQrxevIbW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 20, 2024

The video also shows a stick something similar to a hockey stick like just near his head. His bag is seen open and lying towards his leg. In the video there are people were seen standing on the platform waiting for a train. A train was also seen approaching the platform. Somehow in that 15 to 16 seconds long video, no one is seen even remotely bothered for the injured person.

However it would be wrong to assume that no one helped him later in the day. The exact details of the video, especially date and time and the exact train station are yet to be ascertained. The scene captured in the video shows that the man was attacked in his head with a hard stick. The fact that his bag was left open also hint at the possibility of a suspected attempted robbery. Also, who has shot the video is also a point of concern. Further details of whether the man was admitted to the hospital or if the police were informed are still not known.