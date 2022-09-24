New Delhi: If high command tells me, I have to do it, says Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi: Despite Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s repeated assertions that they will not endorse anyone for Congress president, Ashok Gehlot has presented himself as the official candidate who is simply following orders.

Following a visit to Shirdi on Friday evening, the Rajasthan chief minister said that if the Congress high command tells him something, “I have to do it”.

“I have got everything from the party over the past 40 years. If Sonia Gandhi or the Congress high command tells me something, I have to do it,” he said.

Sources say Gehlot’s statement is also aimed at ending the impression that Shashi Tharoor has Sonia’s blessings. The Thiruvananthapuram MP called on the Congress leader before announcing his intention to run. On Saturday he became the first person to officially enter the race, sending a representative to the AICC headquarters in New Delhi to collect the nomination form from Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the party’s Central Election Authority chairman.