New Delhi: Don’t comment on presidential candidates, Congress tells spokespersons

Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot emerge probables for Congress prez contest in case Rahul Gandhi declines post: Sources | File Photos

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary and communications chief Jairam Ramesh has instructed all those working in his department and all party spokespersons and media panellists not to comment on any of those contesting the election to the post of Congress president.

His fiat came a day ahead of the opening of nominations for the post. September 30 is the last date for nominations. The election will be held on Oct 17 if more than one candidate is in the fray after scrutiny and withdrawals.

"We all have our individual preferences, but our job is to highlight that Congress is the only political party having a democratic and transparent system for election of its president and one does not need a nod from anybody to contest except from 10 Pradesh Congress Commitee (PCC) delegates for filing the nomination form," he said.

Jairam added that the spokespersons have to ensure that the elections are seen to be free and fair. "If elections are to be held on October 17, so be it. We welcome it. The focus of the entire organisation should be and indeed is to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has already evoked tremendous response, even more of a resounding success," the sources quoted him as saying.