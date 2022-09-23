Rajasthan: Pilot may land CM's job as Gehlot prepares to file nomination for Congress president's post

Ashok Gehlot to contest for Congress president poll; speculations, lobbying starts for next CM of Rajasthan | Photo: ANI

Political activities in Rajasthan are now in the spotlight. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to file his nomination for Congress president's post after Rahul Gandhi refused to contest the election and wants a non-Gandhi.

"I will be filing nomination soon and it's the need of the hour that opposition should be strong, and I will fix the date of nomination," Gehlot confirmed his intentions.

Gehlot, however, said that the party will decide on the issue of who will be the new Rajasthan Chief Minister. He had hinted earlier that he can carry on as Chief Minister of the state and run for party president's post as well.

There is still some ambiguity over whether Gehlot will first resign and contest or will be elected then resign as Rajasthan Chief Minister.

There is a likely contest between Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor, while Suresh Pachauri also met Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, besides Mukul Wasnik and Pawan Bansal.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that Congress will adhere to the 'one man one post' as per the Udaipur declaration.

Is the wait over for Sachin Pilot?

Rahul Gandhi's statement has come as a big relief for Sachin Pilot, who is front-runner for CM's job and has been waiting in the wings for a long time.

Meanwhile hectic lobbying is going on in the state with CP Joshi and BD Kalla throwing the hat in the ring, but a final decision will be taken by party leadership. Pilot is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

According to sources, Pilot has started talking to the Congress MLAs of all camps. "Pilot has discussed political issues with many MLAs. He has also spoken to those MLAs who were considered to be staunch opponents of Gehlot. This entire exercise is being seen as a sign of changed political equations," the sources added.

Pilot even discussed the Rajasthan situation with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Pilot's supporters have become active since Ashok Gehlot's name for Congress top post started floating. The hashtag of Sachin Pilot kept trending on Twitter. Pilot supporters are commenting a lot on social media.

MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot have appealed to well-wishers to remain calm. Pro-Pilot MLA Vedprakash Solanki tweeted, "All colleagues are requested to have patience and restraint. Truth will win and our leader Sachin Pilot will definitely get results of his hard work, we have full faith in the high command, so no fellow should post or comment anything unnecessary on social media."

It is said that Pilot has instructed his supporting MLAs and leaders to stay away from any kind of political rhetoric.

BSP turncoats vow to stand behind anyone

After the indications of Gehlot becoming the Congress president and leaving the CM post, six BSP-origin MLAs have hinted a change in their old stand in case of a changed CM face.

The BSP turncoats are considered as Gehlot loyalists and have supported him all through even as the Sachin Pilot camp made noises.

On the question of making Pilot or any other the CM, Minister Rajendra Gudha, considered to be a die-hard Gehlot supporter, said they are with the party high command and will follow the direction.

"Anyone being made the CM by the high command is acceptable. We are with the decision that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take. Even if Bharosi Lal Jatav is made the CM, we are still together," Gudha said while interacting with the media.

"We are members of the Congress. Whatever decision is taken by our Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, we will accept it. As far as I know there are no if or buts in it. The decision taken by Delhi will be valid for all."