 New Delhi: 5 Injured As Car Crashes Into Railing At Geeta Colony Flyover; Driver Lost Control While Changing Song (Video)
The five friends were on the way to Zee town, a pub in Gurugram. While returning and crossing the Geeta Colony flyover, Mishra who was driving the vehicle in an attempt to change songs on his mobile phone lost control of his vehicle.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Image From The Scene Of The Accident | ANI

New Delhi: A road accident occurred here on Thursday morning on the road at the Geeta colony flyover after a young man driving back from Gurugram lost control of his car and collided with the railing.

As per police officials, Ashwani Mishra (19), a resident of Dyal Singh College was going to celebrate his birthday with his friends Ashwani Pandey (19), Keshav, Krishna (18), and Ujjawal (18) and had rented a car from a Hyundai Venue in Shadipur for Rs 1500.

The five friends were on the way to Zee town, a pub in Gurugram.

While returning and crossing the Geeta Colony flyover, Mishra who was driving the vehicle in an attempt to change songs on his mobile phone lost control of his vehicle.

The car collided with the side railings causing severe damage., the police officials said. Ashwani Mishra and Ashwani Pandey are in critical condition. All injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the Lok Nayak Hospital. Legal action is being taken on the case.

Earlier, on September 14, four people sustained injuries following the head-on collision between two cars, including a BMW in Chanakyapuri area, police said.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon at the Simon Bolivar Marg in Chanakyapuri. As per police, the collision involved a BMW car and a Creta. The driver of the Creta Ankit (21) and owner Chand Kubba (31) were en route from Dhaula Kuan towards Karol Bagh when the mishap occured.

The police had received a PCR call and immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information.

The driver of the BMW car has been identified as Vaasu Garg (18) and Ram Naresh (58) who sustained minor injuries during the collision.

All four occupants were taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.

As per information from the police, Ankit, the Creta car driver has filed an FIR case under Sections 281 and 125 A of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

