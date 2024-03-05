'Never Felt Unsafe In India': Italian Journalist Francesca Marino Comments Amid Spanish Biker Gang-Rape Case In Jharkhand

X

Just days after the gang-rape case of a Spanish biker in India surfaced, Italian journalist Francesca Marino said on Tuesday that she never felt unsafe in India.

Italian Journalist Lauds Safety In India For Women

While responding to a tweet on social media platform X, Marino wrote, "I've been traveling alone in India for the past 30 plus years, by bus, by train, by car and by flight. I've been traveling everywhere, often in places where also many Indians would not dare to go, and never felt unsafe for a moment or taken advantage of."

Who is Francsesa Marino?

Italian Journalist Francesca Marino is a Italian journalist, who had written Apocalypse Pakistan: An Anatomy of ‘the World’s Most Dangerous Nation where she reported how Pakistan had lost 130 to 170 terrorists including 11 trainers in the Balakot strike conducted by India , since then he has been a known journalist in India. Marino is a independent journalist who writes for prestigious publications in Italy. In interviews Marino has always been vocal about her appreciation for India and its culture, calling herself a Indophile.

Jharkhand HC Takes Suo Motto Cognisance In Spanish Biker Gang-rape Case

In a new, on Monday, the Jharkhand High Court took suo motto cognisance notice of the gang rape of a Spanish woman in Dumka which happened on February 1. Bench led by Acting Chief Justice S. Chandrashekhar, a Division Bench initiated the action, requesting reports from Jharkhand’s Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police (DGP), along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dumka district, where the incident occurred. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on March 7.

A Spanish woman biker, originally from Brazil was being gang-raped and then robbed in Jharkhand’s Dumka on February 1, around 300 kilometre away from state capital Ranchi. This horrific incident has kept the nation in shock Jharkhand police has handed over Rupess ten lakh to the victim. All the three accused in the case have also been arrested.