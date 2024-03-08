'Never Buy A House In Skyscraper': Deleted Reddit Post Concerning Bangalore Water Crisis Now Goes Viral

X

As water crisis in Bengaluru deepens even before the arrival of summer season, residents of posh gated communities in the IT city are sharing their water woes online.

In one such post that is going viral, a Reddit user shared how because of the water crisis the residents are now going to mall to use their washrooms.

The user 'Familiar-Art-8675' in the post claimed that its been more than a month since the society received regular, round the lock water. This users post has now been deleted by the group.

Now deleted post on Reddit

In the Reddit post the user also claimed that many people have moved to other areas because of the water crisis. Netizens in Banglore were quick to respond to the post, which has now garnered over 1.1k upvotes and 191 comments with the post now deleted from the user.

The user also advices users never to buy a flat in Bangalore that are dependent on tankers.

Screenshot Of Reddit Post

People In Bangalore Resonate & Attack To The Users Now Deleted Post

A Reddit user writes, "This is why I keep saying that life in Bangalore, and in any city in India in general, is unsustainable. We do not have the ability to see more than 2 feet away. The way we drive in traffic is a good indicator of what happens when we are put in charge of planning a city. For all those people planning “which school in Bangalore will be good for my kids 10 years from now” - please think logically and ask yourself if you want to send them to a school without water or electricity. And then they say the population of Bangalore is doubling in 10 years so economy will boom - will you eat Tata Motors shares and drink Parag Parikh funds for food? What boom? We will run out of resources in 2 years, then the actual economic situation will come to light."

Another user defended and wrote "Oh i see, can you give me scientific figures and not just words. Do you know Colorado river is sinking to dangerous levels for the past couple of years and it supplies water to major cities in USA. If im not wrong california which is supposed to be one of the most upmarket cities in USA had crippling water shortages recently. Please get your facts right and the west is not a benchmark for anything to be honest."

Twitter Now Becomes A Meme Fest Over Bangalore Water Crisis

"i haven't showered in a week"



"because of the acute water crisis in bangalore right?"



"right?" pic.twitter.com/bgT3wcwIf3 — param (@iliekcomputers) March 8, 2024

People residing at some parts of Bangalore, when they see water tanker coming to their house: pic.twitter.com/7KHpV6kPs7 — ಮೀಮರ್ ಮುತ್ತಣ್ಣ (@ijnani) March 7, 2024

Fine Announced Over Water Wastage

As city grapples with water crisis, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has announced hefty fine on wasting drinking water. The board has urged the city residents to avoid using drinking water for washing vehicles, construction and entertainment purposes and at cinema halls and malls (except for drinking purpose).