Netizens Troll Owaisi For His Dinner Meet With Mukhtar Ansari's Family

Lucknow: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President (AIMIM) and Member of Lok Sabhai's visit to Ghazipur to pay tributes to former gangster Mukhtar Ansari which has evoked sharp reactions on the social media.

AIMIM President Meet Ansari Family

On Sunday, Owaisi visited Ghazipur to meet Ansari's family following his demise on Thursday.

As soon as Owaisi's pictures of having dinner with Ansari family surfaced on social media, netizens started reacted to it. Some users criticised Owaisi for having dinner with the family.

Saba Khan said, "Kandha dene na sahi dinner per zaroor pahonchgaye Owaisi Sahab, Mukhtar Ansari ke ghar.. (He was not present to lend his shoulder to Ansari during his final journey, but visited Ansari house to have dinner).

#Ghazipur: Kandha dene na sahi dinner per zaroor pahonchgaye Owaisi Sahab, Mukhtar Ansari ke ghar.. pic.twitter.com/Oi1Q7DfAtV — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) March 31, 2024

Another user, Shekhar Shashi also flayed Owaisi for having dinner with the family.

Owaisi in a tweet said that, "Today we went to the house of the deceased Mukhtar Ansari and paid tribute to his family. In this difficult time, we stand with his family, supporters, and loved ones."

Owaisi Targets BJP

Owaisi also targeted the opposition party, mostly Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, "Insha Allah, the light will break through this darkness. If you are 'Pharaoh', then 'Moses' will also definitely come."

On Saturday, Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest at the Kali Bagh burial ground in Ghazipur. His body was buried near the graves of his parents.

How did Mukhtar Ansari die?

On Thursday, he died at a hospital in Banda, Uttar Pradesh after he was admitted following complaints of chest pain. The post-mortem report said Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac arrest; however, the opposition party and Mukhtar supporters are targeting the government and claiming he was "given poison in the food." According to the official release from the hospital, he was admitted to the hospital around 8:25 pm on Thursday. The release added that a team of nine doctors attended to him before he died.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the demise of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, " He died in the judicial custody. The state government is responsible for it..."



On alliance with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) in UP, he says, "We will take… pic.twitter.com/Yj5zOGnmW1 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

Who was Mukhtar Ansari?

A gangster who turned politician, Ansari was a convicted criminal based in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Mau constituency five times, including two times as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. He was named after his grandfather, Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari who was president of the Indian National Congress in 1927 and later became the Muslim League leader in 1918. He also founded renowned educational institute Jamia Millia Islamia.