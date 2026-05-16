Netherlands Hands Back 11th-Century Chola Dynasty Copper Plates To India During PM Modi's Hague Visit Amid Strengthening Ties | X ANI

The Hague, May 16: The Netherlands on Saturday handed back 11th-century Chola dynasty copper plates to India, in an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten, signifying the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

PM Modi, who arrived in the Netherlands on Friday after a brief stopover in the UAE on the second leg of his five-nation tour, described the occasion as “a joyous moment for every Indian”.

A joyous moment for every Indian!



Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten.



The Chola Copper Plates are a set of 21 large plates… pic.twitter.com/Zwu0QFc2ZJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026

India has been pursuing the return of the Anaimangalam Copper Plates, known in the Netherlands as the Leiden Plates, since 2012.

“A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands,” Modi said in a social media post after attending the restitution ceremony.

He said the copper plates comprise a set of 21 large plates and three small plates containing texts largely in Tamil and relating to Rajendra Chola I, formalising an oral commitment made by his father, King Rajaraja I.

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“They also showcase the greatness of the Cholas. We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess,” Modi said.

The prime minister thanked the Government of the Netherlands and Leiden University, where the plates had been kept since the mid-19th century.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a social media post, said the copper plates highlight the legacy of the Chola dynasty and their return is “yet another step in the homecoming of Indian cultural artefacts from abroad”.

The 21 copper plates are considered the most significant surviving records of the Chola dynasty and are among the important artefacts of Tamil heritage held anywhere outside India.

They weigh approximately 30 kg and are bound together by a bronze ring bearing the royal seal of the Chola dynasty.

The plates are divided into two sections: one has texts in Sanskrit, the other in Tamil.

Rajaraja Chola I was a Hindu emperor who provided revenue endowments for a Buddhist monastery.

While Rajaraja Chola I gave the original verbal order, which was recorded on palm leaves, it was his son, Rajendra Chola I, who had the grant amount etched on durable copper plates to preserve it. The bronze ring that binds the plates bears Rajendra Chola’s seal.

The plates were brought to the Netherlands in the 1700s by Florentius Camper, who was in India as part of a Christian missionary in the period when Nagapattinam, the city mentioned in the plates, was under Dutch control.

The 24th session of the Intergovernmental Committee on Return and Restitution found that India’s claim as the nation of origin for the plates was valid.

The committee encouraged the Netherlands to engage in constructive bilateral dialogue with India regarding the return of the plates.

The Netherlands decided to hand over the plates during the Prime Minister’s visit.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)