Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son Bandi Sai Bhageerath Surrenders After Lookout Notice In POCSO Case

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Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Bhageerath, on Saturday surrendered before the police in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case after the Cyberabad police issued a lookout circular against him to prevent him from fleeing the country.

"Today I have handed over my son Bandi Bhageerath before the police through an advocate for investigation... I have previously said that all are equal before the law," Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

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"My son has consistently said that he has committed no wrongdoing, and I had previously decided to hand him over to the police when the complaint was filed against him," he added.

He further said, "Then, we handed over all the evidence to the legal teams, and after seeing it, they said that bail would be granted in the case. That is why there was a delay in the surrender. I have full respect for the judiciary."

K Kavitha writes to PM Modi

Besides, K Kavitha, president of Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) and former Telangana CM KCR's daughter, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the removal of Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the Union Cabinet to ensure a free and fair probe into the case involving his son.

Telangana HC denies to grant interim protection

Earlier on Friday, the Telangana High Court reportedly refused to grant him interim protection from arrest. While hearing his interim anticipatory bail petition, the court said it was not inclined to pass any interim order at this stage.

Case filed on May 8

Police registered the case on May 8 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl. The complaint alleged that Bhageerath was in a relationship with her daughter and sexually harassed her.

The mother alleged that Bhageerath gained the minor’s trust by promising marriage after she turned adult and exerted emotional pressure on her. After recording the victim’s statement, police invoked more stringent sections of the POCSO Act in the case.

Bhageerath files counter-complaint.

Bhageerath also filed a counter-complaint. He alleged that the girl invited him to family functions and group gatherings. Police registered an FIR based on his complaint as well.

In his complaint, Bhageerath claimed he accompanied the girl’s family and a group of friends on visits to certain holy places because he believed the family was trustworthy.

He further alleged that the girl and her parents later pressured him to marry her. When he rejected the proposal, the girl’s parents allegedly demanded money and threatened to file false complaints against him if he did not pay, reported India Today.

Bhageerath claimed that he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father out of fear, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore. He also alleged that they threatened that the girl’s mother would commit suicide if he failed to meet their demands.