West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Dissolves Police Welfare Board During Diamond Harbour Visit Ahead Of Falta Bypoll | VIDEO

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata, May 17: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday started visiting districts and marked his first visit at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s stronghold in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas.

After chairing an administrative review meeting, Adhikari dissolved the state’s Police Welfare Board.

Police Welfare Board dissolved

“The Police Welfare Board was constituted with good intention. But eventually, it became a party’s frontal organisation. It is mostly being used for getting extension of employment. Earlier, there was the law of the rulers but now there is the rule of law,” said Adhikari.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari addresses a public rally in Falta today, where re-polling is scheduled to take place on May 21.



He said, "I have come before you, and I have come as the BJP's first Chief Minister. Everything promised in our manifesto, everything said by the PM… pic.twitter.com/To1wt5Stde — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

VIDEO | Falta: "Repoll in Falta will re-establish voter rights as people there have not been able to vote for 10 years," says West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari at BJP workers' meet.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)



(Source: Third Party)#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/gswAnXnvao — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2026

The West Bengal Chief Minister also warned of dire consequences if anyone extorted money from auto and toto drivers.

Adhikari urged people to come forward and lodge complaints with the police if anyone was found taking extortion money.

Meeting with Mithun Chakraborty

Earlier in the day, Adhikari met veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty.

“Mithun da wanted to meet me, so I came to meet him. He is one of the persons who have pushed me to become the Chief Minister. He doesn’t want any posts. He has worked very hard, held meetings, conducted rallies, and is responsible for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in Bengal,” added the Chief Minister.

The actor-turned-politician mentioned that Suvendu Adhikari is the best Chief Minister of West Bengal.

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Falta rally ahead of bypoll

Later, after the administrative meeting, Adhikari held a public rally at Falta, where polling for the by-election is scheduled on May 21.

Speaking at Falta, Adhikari said the bypoll would “re-establish” the voting rights of people.

“People have not been able to vote for 10 years ever since the nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) came to the political scene. The scenario will now change. The so-called Pushpa is my responsibility now,” added Adhikari.

Meanwhile, according to BJP sources, on May 20 Adhikari will visit Siliguri in north Bengal and on May 21 he will visit Durgapur.

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