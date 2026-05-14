WATCH: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Dons Lawyer’s Gown At Calcutta HC To Argue Post-Poll Violence Case

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Calcutta: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appeared at the Calcutta High Court, wearing a black lawyer’s gown in connection with a case related to allegations of post-poll violence in the state following the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) defeat in the Assembly polls.

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The petition was filed by Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, the son of TMC leader and advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay. The case pertains to allegations of assasults on political workers and party offices after the polls.

"Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal," TMC posted on X.

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"Once again, she has shown what truly sets her apart - She NEVER abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need. She NEVER stops fighting for truth, justice, and constitutional values. And time and again, she rises above the politics of hatred with unmatched COMPASSION, COURAGE and CONVICTION," the post read.

Banerjee earned her law degree from Jogesh Chandra College of Law in 1982.She also holds Bachelor's degrees in Arts (BA), Education (B.Ed) and a Masters degree in Arts (MA).