Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary: Know all about his life, achievements and contributions

Subhash Chandra Bose was a Nationalist leader and an extra-ordinary freedom fighter who wanted complete and unconditional Independence for India.

Netaji was born in a wealthy Bengali family of Cuttack on 23rd January 1897. He was an Indian nationalist, known for his patriotism towards India.

Baptist Mission's Protestant European School in Cuttack was the first institution he attended. He then went to Ravenshaw Collegiate School followed by Presidency College in Kolkata. Netaji also attended Scottish Church College. He graduated from University of Calcutta in Philosophy. Bose also did B.A Mental and Moral Sciences Tripos from University of Cambridge. He prepared for the Indian Civil Service as well.

In 1920, he passed the civil service examination, but he hurried back to India in the month of April in 1921. He could not resist after hearing about the nationalist’s turmoil in India and resigned his candidacy.

Netaji was imprisoned during Civil Disobedience movement in 1930. He was released in 1931 after Gandhi-Irwin pact was signed. He protested against the Gandhi-Irwin pact and opposed the suspension of Civil Disobedience movement specially when Bhagat Singh and his associates were hanged.

After a fallout with top leaders in Congress, Netaji went to Germany back in 1941. Netaji used to give inspirational addresses on Free India Radio which he set up with the help of Germans. Although, Japanese victory in Southeast Asia meant that Bose had to gain their support to free India by defeating British forces back home.

Bose went to Japanese held Sumatra in 1943. Netaji motivated the Indian soldiers of the British Army who were captured in the Battle of Singapore to become a part of Indian National Army and fight for the Nation's Independence.

Netaji continued his attempts to free India from British and for that purpose he even organized 'Azad Hind' Government on October 21, 1943 from outside of India. He later transferred the Government Headquarters to Rangoon in 1944.

Netaji was not completely against Mahatma Gandhi and his ideals but he believed that non-violence alone would not be sufficient for attaining Independence. He wanted to organize a violent resistance to annihilate the British Rule.

He found his own political party named 'All India Forward Bloc' and took his vision forward. He surely was a headache for the British Administration as they imprisoned him as many as eleven times.

Bose was heavily inspired by Swami Vivekananda and his ideals. Bose believed in religion and followed the teachings of Hinduism. However, all religious discriminations and bigotries were completely discarded by the visionary leader.

Bose travelled to Nazi Germany, Soviet Union and Imperial Germany when the Second World War broke out in order to find a way through which he could free India from British rule.

Netaji's demise still remains a mystery. Government records suggests that he died due to third degree burns he sustained during a plane crash in Taiwan but there have been a number of theories about how Netaji faked his death in order to work secretly.

All in all, one can say that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a true patriot who worked hard throughout his life to free the people of India from the Brutish rule.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 03:57 PM IST