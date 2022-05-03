e-Paper Get App
Nepal: Rahul Gandhi seen partying in Kathmandu bar

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI
Kathmandu: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on his 5-day visit to Nepal to attend a wedding function of his friend Sumnima Udas, a former CNN correspondent. Her father, Bhum Udas served as Nepali Ambassador to Myanmar.

Meanwhile, videos of Rahul Gandhi partying had gone viral where many speculated it could be from his recent trip to Kathmandu.


As per reports, Sumnima Udas is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa and a formal reception will be held on 5th May at Hyatt Regency hotel in Bauddha. Rahul Gandhi along with his friends is staying at Kathmandu Marriott hotel.

