NEET UG 2021: NSUI writes to education minister Dharmendra Pradhan; urges him to reschedule the dates of medical entrance exam

In the wake of rising demand by students to reschedule the dates of NEET-UG, the National Students’ Union of India, NSUI's president Neeraj Kundan on Sunday wrote a letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to postpone the medical entrance exam.

Kundan, in the letter, wrote, “Class 12 is a very crucial year in a student's life. All his future outcomes depend upon what career option does he/she decides. Hence, a generally fills many examination forms. The current examination date of NEET UG is 12th September. The exam requires rigorous preparation and objective examination tests many aspects of learning. Hence, a student needs to be in top form to perform well in such kind of examination.”

Read the full letter here and the list of exams scheduled around the date of NEET UG 2021 (September 12)

Students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG), 2021, have sought that the examination be postponed from September 12 to October. They have started a trend #shiftNEETUG on Twitter, stating they need more time for preparation given the change in paper pattern this year.

This year, NEET (UG) for admission to various medical and dental UG programmes is scheduled to be conducted on September 12. The examination will be conducted offline following the Covid-19 protocols. Students will have to answer 180 questions out of 200 questions within 180 minutes.

In light of this, FPJ conducted a Twitter poll asking students whether the NEET UG 2021 exams should be postponed by a month. In the poll, 93.8 percent people said that the exam should be postponed while 6.2 percent said that it should not.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:23 PM IST