NEET UG 2021: Latest update on medical exam entrance result

As the registration for phase two of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) has begun, students can expect the NEET UG 2021 result date by NTA soon.

All candidates who have successfully registered and paid the Examination Fee Online shall fill up the Second set of information of the Application Form of NEET (UG) - 2021 till 10 October 2021 (Sunday) up to 11:50 p.m.

In the absence of filling up of the information of the Second Phase, his/her candidature will be cancelled. It is reiterated that this facility is only accessible for the Candidates who have already registered and paid the Examination Fee online.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of for future reference

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by NEET-UG aspirants, seeking the cancellation of the examination, which was held on September 12. Citing instances of cheating, malpractices, impersonation and leaking of test papers, the plea sought to conduct a fresh examination.

Several NEET-UG aspirants, who moved the top court, sought directions for conducting a fresh exam and stay on the declaration of results NEET-UG 2021 till the current plea is disposed of.

The plea sought directions to the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency and National Medical Commission to enhance the standard of Security protocols including biometric verification of candidates, use of jammers to conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner.

It further sought directions to the CBI and Director General of Police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to submit a fact-finding report before the apex court within a week with all relevant information and documents as well as the findings regarding the alleged malpractices in NEET-UG 2021.

The plea said that even if when students benefits illegally, it would amount to grave injustice.

On September 12, on the day of the examination, the Rajasthan Police had arrested eight people, in which a girl, a NEET aspirant, was caught along with seven others who were helping her in cheating.

The CBI had recently found that a Nagpur-based consultancy was offering proxies to appear in place of candidates for the NEET UG 2021 exam. According to the CBI, the consultancy was charging up to Rs 50 lakh per candidate.

The Varanasi Police also caught an alleged mastermind of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) solver gang, which would sit for the NEET examination in place of the original candidates and help them pass the examination.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:59 PM IST