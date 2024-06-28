NEET Row: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned As Opposition Demands Discussion On Paper Leak

Lok Sabha | X

New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament on Friday were adjourned after Opposition members demanded suspension of business to take up discussion on NEET and other exam paper leak.

As soon as the House assembled, Opposition members led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of NEET paper leak and demanded it be taken up first instead of motion of thanks to President for her address to the House. They raised slogans demanding discussion on paper leak scam. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suggested that members can take up the issue when they speak on the motion of thanks to the President for her address.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha adjourned til 12 noon. LoP Rahul Gandhi raised NEET issue and demanded, along wth Opposition MPs, that the matter be discussed. Speaker Om Birla insisted that discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's Address be taken up first.



However, the Opposition members persisted with their demand and raised slogans. Birla repeatedly asked the members to return to their seat but the members continued with their sloganeering.

In the Rajya Sabha, leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the youth of the country were disappointed and their problems should be taken up for discussion. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar however asked the members to take up the issue during discussion on motion of thanks.

The members rushed to the well of the House and continued to shout slogans. Dhankar named TMC members Sagarika Ghose, Saket Gokhale and Derek O'Brien for their behaviour. He asked Ghose if this is what she had come to Rajya Sabha.