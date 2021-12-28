NEET PG Counselling protest: AIIMS Delhi RDA announces to take back decision of doctors' strike on December 29

Assuring the NEET PG 2021 counselling to be held at the earliest, AIIMS Delhi RDA on Tuesday decided to take back the decision of strike on December 29.

The statement comes amid protests being held by resident doctors across Delhi and few states over the demand of expedition of NEET PG 2021 counselling.

In an official statement issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi said that the RDA has decided to take back the decision of strike on December 29.

"All services to be continued as normal," read the official statement released.

Several resident doctors across the country continued their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw "all healthcare services" from Wednesday.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."

"...Assuring the NEET PG 2021 counselling to be held at the earliest...AIIMS Delhi RDA has decided to take back the decision of strike on December 29. All services to be continued as normal...," reads the official statement released by AIIMS Delhi RDA pic.twitter.com/LDNiD9HCag — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

AIIMS's resident doctors also protested over the alleged police action over doctors during a protest march against delay in NEET-PG counselling on Monday.

On December 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter.

However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors on the frontline, added the letter.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:01 PM IST