NEET and Jee-MAINS 2020: Check out full list of new dates for the examinations

The schedule for Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE-Mains) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been announced by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development.

JEE-Mains 2020 examination date:

July 18 - July 23

NEET 2020 examination date:

July 26, 2020

"JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE-Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26," HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

The JEE-Mains examination is held for admission to engineering colleges except IITs across the country and the NEET examination is conducted for medical colleges.

Earlier, due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the exams were postponed to contain the spread of the virus.

The National Testing Agency also provided the students who are appearing for an exam to change their opted centres for the two tests as the lockdown has caused the students to move to different places.

Pokhriyal also announced that a decision will be taken soon on the pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams.

While states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have started their exam papers evaluation work, other states are likely to follow the same soon.