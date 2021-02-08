NEET 2021 twice a year? Latest update on medical entrance exam dates by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

With the dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams and Joint Entrance Examination declared by the education minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, students are now reaching out to him on social media for an update on the medical entrance exam, NEET 2021.

While speaking to Times Now, Pokhriyal announced that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Main 2021.

After Pokhriyal had declared that JEE Main would be conducted multiple times, students had been flooding social media with the demand that NEET too be held multiple times in a year.

Without sharing any further details, he said that education and health ministries' officials interacted recently and there is a possibility of the exam being conducting twice, with giving students an additional attempt being actively discussed.

Last year, NEET was conducted on 13 September amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The education ministry has not yet announced the dates for NEET 2021.

Once announced, students can check the website of the administering body the National Testing Agency—ntaneet.nic.in.

This year, JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May, starting from 23 to 26 February 2021. Its next sessions will take place on 15–18 March, 27–30 April, and 24–38 May.

JEE Advanced for admissions to IITs will be conducted on 3 July 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)