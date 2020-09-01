NEET 2020: Licypriya Kangujam to meet PM Modi, President Kovind over postponement of exams

Licypriya Kangujam who shot to fame for climate change protest, turning down PM Modi’s invitation to handle his account for #SheInspiresUs and over the legitimacy of her twitter account, is now planning to visit PM Modi and Rashtrapati Bhavan over the postponement of NEET 2020.
The 8-year-old Licypriya Kangujam, whose account is handled by her ‘guardian’ said that she is planning to visit the PM and Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit letters to the PM and President over the postponement of NEET exams that is slated to be held on September 13, 2020.
She said, "Tomorrow I’m planning to visit @PMOIndia & @rashtrapatibhvn to submit a letters directly to the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji & Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji of India to postpone the NEET exams. But chances are very less."
She added that while she is all set to meet the PM and the President, she does not expect any instant response from them.
Well, the 8-year-old does not miss a chance to slam the media. Taking a dig at a journalist from news agency ANI, she said, "I’m wondering how news agencies like @ANI show only good pictures of social distancing in few exam centres. They have not shown any of such miserably failed SOPs of any exam centres in India. See the cameraman with @ANI bag. He don’t highlight any of the such failures today."
Scores of students have been protesting the Modi government move to conduct JEE and NEET exams even amid a pandemic. Students have been urging the government to postpone the exams but the government remains firm on their stand.
While JEE exams have already commenced on September 1, NEET exams will begin on September 13.
In order to amplify the voice of students against the government. Licypriya says she had joined the movement and will make efforts to help the students.
She tweeted, "Tomorrow is my last attempt in my best highest efforts. It’s 0.001% chances. I join lately this movement on 22nd August after failed on 17th August on heavy pressure of some students to amplify their voices. I’m able to support you all till today because of all your love."
Otherwise a climate change activist, Licypriya says, she is now fighting for the students crisis. 8-year-old who skipped school for climate change protest, says that she 'treats every crisis as crisis'
Well, one can (only if you are not blocked by her) see that she has been actively speaking against the crisis on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, she shared a throwback video when she received the World Children Peace Price in 2019.
Incidentally, Licypriya had become a ‘Twitter liberal hero’ when she turned down PM Modi’s offer to be part of the #SheInspiresUs Initiatvie for Women’s Day.
Earlier, she had lashed out at the government and the opposition for not fullfiling her demands of passing the Climate Change Law.
She became news after claims of going to represent India as speaker addressing the UN in the 6th session of the Global Platform for disaster Risk reduction in Geneva last year.
Several had earlier questioned the legitimacy of her account which is manned by her father.
Her father is a self-proclaimed youth leader from Manipur and had been arrested in 2015 on the charges of fraud, assault and breach of trust.
An investigation of this case in May 2015 showed that Kangujam had conned the state and foreign dignitaries by using the UNESCO flag on his car.
He had allegedly duped foreign delegates by promising travel allowances reimbursement, collected funds for the Nepal earthquake, and also tried to implicate a cabinet minister who had sexual harassment charges against him.
