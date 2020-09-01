NEET 2020: Licypriya Kangujam to meet PM Modi, President Kovind over postponement of exams

Licypriya Kangujam who shot to fame for climate change protest, turning down PM Modi’s invitation to handle his account for #SheInspiresUs and over the legitimacy of her twitter account, is now planning to visit PM Modi and Rashtrapati Bhavan over the postponement of NEET 2020.

The 8-year-old Licypriya Kangujam, whose account is handled by her ‘guardian’ said that she is planning to visit the PM and Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit letters to the PM and President over the postponement of NEET exams that is slated to be held on September 13, 2020.

She said, "Tomorrow I’m planning to visit @PMOIndia & @rashtrapatibhvn to submit a letters directly to the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji & Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji of India to postpone the NEET exams. But chances are very less."