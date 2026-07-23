'Need To Get Few Hours Of Rest': CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Leaves Jantar Mantar After 'Fever And Severe Body Pain'

Abhijeet Dipke | X

New Delhi: Coackroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said that he was leaving Jantar Mantar until the evening as he had been down with "fever and severe body pain" for the past few days and had been pushing through with painkillers.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I’ve been down with a fever and severe body pain for the last few days, but I’ve been pushing through with painkillers. My apologies if you don’t see me at Jantar Mantar today. I need to get a few hours of rest and recover. Will be back at the protest site by evening."

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Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of measures to tackle paper leaks, including the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth." PM Modi wrote.

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Reacting to PM Modi's post, Dipke shared an image of Dharmendra Pradhan carrying the caption, "Hi, my name is nothing."

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Besides, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, responding to PM Modi's post, launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak and education-related issues, accusing the Centre of "destroying" the country's education system and failing to protect students' interests.

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"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system and protected every person responsible for it," Gandhi wrote.