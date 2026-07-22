CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Confirms Instagram Account Restored After Brief Legal Restriction | CJP's Instagram Account

The Instagram account of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which was briefly withheld in India following a legal request, has now been restored, according to party founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Taking to X, Dipke posted, "It has been restored now," confirming that the account was once again accessible after being restricted earlier in the day.

The update came shortly after Dipke posted on his official handle on X that the party's Instagram account had been "taken down by Narendra Modi." The screenshot shared alongside his earlier post showed an Instagram notice stating: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

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Read Also Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram Account Withheld In India Following Legal Request

The notice indicated that the account had been withheld only in India in response to a legal request, rather than being removed globally.

Meta typically displays such notices when it restricts access to an account or specific content in a country to comply with a legal request from a government authority or with local laws.