Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram Account Withheld In India Following Legal Request | File Pic & Abijeet Dipke's X Account

The Instagram account of the social media handle Cockroach Janta Party has been withheld in India following a legal request.

Abhijeet Dipke shared a post on his official X handle, claiming that the account had been "taken down by Narendra Modi." However, the screenshot attached to the post indicates that the account is "not available in India" rather than having been deleted globally.

The Instagram page displays the message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." Such notices are typically displayed when Meta restricts access to an account or content in a specific country after receiving a legal request from a government authority or to comply with local laws.

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More details are awaited.