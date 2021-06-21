Nearly 81 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on first day of revised vaccination programme, Madhya Pradesh vaccinates highest numbers: Union Health Ministry

In a landmark achievement, nearly 81 lakh (80,95,314) doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the new phase of COVID-19 Vaccination on June 21, according to the Union Health Ministry.

"The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding scope of the nationwide COVID19 vaccination drive. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. During the month of May 2021, more than 7.9 cr vaccines were available for the nationwide COVID19 Vaccination exercise. These were ramped up to 11.78 cr in June 2021. These include the free supply of vaccines to States and UTs from Government of India, those directly procured by the States/UTs and those directly procured by the private hospitals", the Ministry said in a release.