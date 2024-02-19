NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Wants President’s Rule In Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

Rekha Sharma | ANI

Kolkata, February 19: Nation Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma after visiting Sandeshkhali on Monday said that the President’s rule should be imposed in Sandeshkhali. Talking to the media, Sharma said that she got complaints of "rape" and mostly "molestation" from the allegedly affected women she had met.

“The women are afraid to go to the police. I have even heard that the children are kept in gunpoint till the complaints are not taken back. Husband of one rape victim left his wife for the fear of getting killed. The Chief Minister despite being a woman is not doing anything. She should resign. The police are also not working properly,” said Sharma.

#WATCH | West Bengal: After visiting Sandeshkhali, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma says, "She (Mamata Banerjee) should resign and come here without any post, only then she will understand the pain of the women here..." pic.twitter.com/Vt3DDYquvR — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

NCW Chief Meets West Bengal Governor:

Sharma later met Governor CV Ananda Bose to apprise him of the situation with the written complaints that she had collected. Notably, three rooms in Raj Bhavan have been turned into "Peace Home" for those who are not feeling safe to stay in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.

It can be recalled that chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Caste, Arun Haldar after visiting Sandeshkhali had submitted a report to President Droupadi Murmu asking to impose President’s rule as per law in Sandeshkhali.

Earlier this day after reaching Kolkata, Sharma mentioned that "facts are being suppressed" and also that she will meet the President after returning to the national capital. Meanwhile, following the nod from Calcutta High Court, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday with a few MLAs.

“I was asked through my lawyer where I want to go, I said that I will visit the block where women are mostly affected and also where BJP workers are being heckled,” said Adhikari. According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to address a women rally at Barasat on March 7 is also likely to interact with affected women of Sandeshkhali.