 NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Wants President’s Rule In Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNCW Chief Rekha Sharma Wants President’s Rule In Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Wants President’s Rule In Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

It can be recalled that chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Caste, Arun Haldar after visiting Sandeshkhali had submitted a report to President Droupadi Murmu asking to impose President’s rule as per law in Sandeshkhali.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Rekha Sharma | ANI

Kolkata, February 19: Nation Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma after visiting Sandeshkhali on Monday said that the President’s rule should be imposed in Sandeshkhali. Talking to the media, Sharma said that she got complaints of "rape" and mostly "molestation" from the allegedly affected women she had met.

“The women are afraid to go to the police. I have even heard that the children are kept in gunpoint till the complaints are not taken back. Husband of one rape victim left his wife for the fear of getting killed. The Chief Minister despite being a woman is not doing anything. She should resign. The police are also not working properly,” said Sharma.

Read Also
Mamata Banerjee Announces Separate Card, Grievance Portal In West Bengal For Those Whose Aadhaar...
article-image

NCW Chief Meets West Bengal Governor:

Sharma later met Governor CV Ananda Bose to apprise him of the situation with the written complaints that she had collected. Notably, three rooms in Raj Bhavan have been turned into "Peace Home" for those who are not feeling safe to stay in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.

It can be recalled that chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Caste, Arun Haldar after visiting Sandeshkhali had submitted a report to President Droupadi Murmu asking to impose President’s rule as per law in Sandeshkhali.

Read Also
West Bengal: 3 TMC Ministers Visit Sandeshkhali, Assure Action; CM Mamata Slams BJP For Unrest
article-image

Earlier this day after reaching Kolkata, Sharma mentioned that "facts are being suppressed" and also that she will meet the President after returning to the national capital. Meanwhile, following the nod from Calcutta High Court, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday with a few MLAs.

“I was asked through my lawyer where I want to go, I said that I will visit the block where women are mostly affected and also where BJP workers are being heckled,” said Adhikari. According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to address a women rally at Barasat on March 7 is also likely to interact with affected women of Sandeshkhali.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Republic TV Journalist Arrested By Police In Sandeshkhali

West Bengal: Republic TV Journalist Arrested By Police In Sandeshkhali

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Wants President’s Rule In Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Wants President’s Rule In Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

Gujarat Congress Leader Amit Chavda Exposes Alleged Discrimination In Govt Aid Allocation

Gujarat Congress Leader Amit Chavda Exposes Alleged Discrimination In Govt Aid Allocation

Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Narendra Modi Over Aadhaar Card 'Deactivation', Announces Online...

Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Narendra Modi Over Aadhaar Card 'Deactivation', Announces Online...

PM Narendra Modi Urges States To Follow Uttar Pradesh's Lead For National Progress

PM Narendra Modi Urges States To Follow Uttar Pradesh's Lead For National Progress