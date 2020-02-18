Naxal woman arrested from anti-CAA protest march in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya: A Naxal woman was arrested from an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest march in Gaya, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Rakesh Kumar on Monday.

The arrested Naxal woman has been identified as Kalawati.

"We received information that Naxals were planning to gather people under the guise of protest. She was wanted in an earlier case as well and therefore she was arrested," Kumar told reporters on Monday.

"They were trying to strengthen their banned organisation using the protest," he added.

The official further added that the arrested woman will be produced in the court. Further investigation is underway.