Navratri 2026 Day 2: PM Narendra Modi Invokes Maa Brahmacharini For Courage And Self-Control, Shares Sacred Sanskrit Prayer To Maa Ambika |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings on the second day of Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Ambika and seeking the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini for courage, determination and self-control.

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In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared a Sanskrit verse dedicated to Maa Ambika, describing her as the supreme power governing the universe and embodying the powers of all the gods.

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“We bow with complete reverence and devotion to Maa Ambika, the supreme power that governs the entire universe and in whom the powers of all the gods are contained. Indeed, even gods and sages worship her. May Maa Ambika bless us all,” the message said.

The verse is associated with the Shakradi Stuti, also known as Indrakrit Stuti, from the fourth chapter of the Sri Durga Saptashati. It forms part of the prayers offered by Indra and other gods after Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura.

According to Hindu religious tradition, the gods praised the Goddess after she restored their confidence and freed them from the threat posed by Mahishasura. The verse expresses reverence for the divine feminine power believed to sustain and govern the universe. It is also recited during religious observances seeking collective welfare, peace and prosperity.

In another post, PM Modi highlighted the religious significance of the second day of Navratri, which is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the second manifestation of Goddess Durga.

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“The second day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Brahmacharini, the symbol of penance, sacrifice, and resolve. May she bless everyone with courage and self-control,” he said.

The Prime Minister also shared a YouTube link to 'Chamundi Songs' as part of his Navratri-related posts.

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped as the embodiment of penance, devotion, patience and self-discipline. According to Hindu tradition, she represents Goddess Parvati’s intense austerities and unwavering determination to attain Lord Shiva as her consort.

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After devotees worship Maa Shailputri on the first day of Navratri, they seek Maa Brahmacharini’s blessings on the second day for wisdom, perseverance, spiritual development and the strength to overcome challenges.

Devotees mark the occasion by offering prayers, flowers and traditional bhog to the Goddess, alongside chanting sacred mantras. White is traditionally associated with the second day of the festival, symbolising peace and purity, while sugar or mishri is commonly offered as prasad.

Maa Brahmacharini is the ascetic form of Goddess Parvati, representing the power of tapasya, or deep penance. According to Hindu tradition, Goddess Parvati undertook intense austerities to express her devotion to Lord Shiva. Her unwavering determination is remembered through the worship of Maa Brahmacharini during Navratri.

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