 Navjot Singh Sidhu Set For Ghar Wapsi? Speculations Of Congress Leader Joining BJP Intensify As He Calls Press Conference Today
In 2016, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the BJP. Following his resignation, there was speculation that he might join the Aam Aadmi Party. However, in January 2017, he joined the Indian National Congress.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Former Chief of Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu | Photo: PTI

With Lok Sabha elections approaching, several Congress leaders are leaving the party to join hands with their opponents, especially Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh may soon announce his shift in allegiance to BJP.

According to media reports, Sidhu along with several other Congress MLAs may jump the ships in coming days after reports of party high command mulling over a disciplinary action against former state Congress chief for individual rallies and parallel meetings.

Amid speculations, Congress leader in a social media post, on Saturday announced that he will hold a press conference on Sunday afternoon at his residence on farmers issues.

Leaders who deserted Congress recently

Recently, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan, Former Union Minister, Milind Deora and Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique left Congress and joined ruling Mahayuti alliance partners.

Reportedly, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath along with son Nakul Nath may jump ships from Congres to BJP.

Siddhu had started his political career with BJP

Navjot Singh started his political career with the BJP in 2004. He contested the Lok Sabha election from the Amritsar seat in the same year and emerged as the winner. He continued to hold the seat till 2014. However, in 2014, the BJP denied him the ticket and instead fielded then Union Minister Arun Jaitley from the Amritsar seat.

article-image

In 2016, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the BJP. Following his resignation, there was speculation that he might join the Aam Aadmi Party. However, in January 2017, he joined the Indian National Congress.

