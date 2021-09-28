'Navjot Singh Sidhu is human bomb, will explode in whichever party he goes': Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa; watch video

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday called former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu a "human bomb".

Taking to Twitter, Sirsa posted a video after Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the grand old party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an unguided missed. He is a human bomb, and will explode in whichever party he goes. His only desire is to be the Chief Minister of Punjab, and he will accept nothing less," said the SAD spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. His resignation came shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he will continue to serve the party.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he said in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he wrote.

Meanwhile, after Sidhu's resignation, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the cricketer-turned-politician is unstable and unfit for the state.

"I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," said Captain Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:46 PM IST