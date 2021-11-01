Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, says 'he's telling lies, making false promises'

As the infighting in Punjab Congress continues, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday launched a fresh attack against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. According to a India Today report, Sidhu, while addressing the people of Arora Hindu community in Chandigarh, took a jibe at Charanjit Singh Channi and said the Punjab CM was telling "lies" and making "false promises" ahead of state assembly election.

Taking a dig at CM Channi, Sidhu said "people were giving lollipops in the last two months".

"During the past five years, the situation was highly volatile. In the last two months freebies are being given. Moon and stars are being promised. You ask him (Channi) from where he will get this. The question should be in your hearts whether we just want to make a government in Punjab that too by telling lies and making 500 promises," Navjot Singh Sidhu said.

Sidhu made the remark minutes before Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi made a big announcement by slashing the power tariff.

The Punjab government on Monday slashed power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, a move which comes just months ahead of the Assembly polls and will put a burden of Rs 3,316 crore per year on the exchequer.

Reacting to this, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) thanked Navjot Singh Sidhu for "exposing his own government" just before the Punjab chief minister made the announcement on power tariff.

The Akali Dal leader said whatever is being done during the last few months of the Congress government in Punjab should have been done in 2017.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu claimed that both Sidhu and Channi were meeting regularly and had good relations. However, Sidhu's fresh statement on Channi pointed that the factionalism and the differences between the two are far from over.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:39 PM IST