Punjab govt announces 11% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for all state govt employees

The Punjab Government on Monday announced an 11% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement during a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday.

“On the occasion of Diwali, I wanted to give a gift to the state govt employees. They would have never had such a gift till date. The employees were on strike even before I became the CM. I spoke with them this morning," CM Channi was quoted saying by ANI during the press conference.

“We discussed the gift, they who even gave me a commitment that they won't go on a strike, whatever might the situation be, as long as this govt is in power. They will sit and discuss the issue," he added.

(with agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:47 PM IST