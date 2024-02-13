Navi Mumbai: Massive Response For Run for Flamingos Season 3; Over 2500 People Take Part | Bhalchandra Chorghade

Navi Mumbai: After a four-year hiatus, the highly anticipated Run for Flamingos Season 3 took place in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Recognized as the top-ranked run in Maharashtra and the third-best nationwide by the Mumbai Road Runners’ Survey, this event aims to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands, mangroves, and the conservation of flamingo habitats. The run was flagged off by Navi Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Yenpure.

Amidst the ongoing destruction of wetlands in the region, the organizers urged the residents to lace up their running shoes and join in the effort to protect these vital ecosystems.

Event took place at Don Bosco School grounds

The event took place at Don Bosco School grounds, featuring categories such as 21k, 10k, and 5k runs, along with a 1k Flamingo Carnival Walk for non-runners. Participants crossed the finish line on the school's synthetic turf, amidst a vibrant carnival atmosphere.

Initiated in 2019, the Run for Flamingos was born out of a desire to raise awareness about the significance of wetlands and mangroves. Following a landmark judgment from the Bombay High Court in November 2018, which protected the wetlands, lakes, and mangroves of Navi Mumbai, the event gained momentum. Despite a hiatus due to unforeseen circumstances, the resurgence of land mafia activity spurred the organizers to renew their efforts in safeguarding these critical ecosystems.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: 4 Flamingos Die After Crashing Into Signboard At Nerul Pond

Event organised by Save Navi Mumbai Environment

The event is organized by Save Navi Mumbai Environment, a dedicated forum committed to preserving the region's wetlands and spreading awareness. Additionally, Wandering Souls, an experiential travel and event management company, is instrumental in executing the event seamlessly.

The event boasted an illustrious line up of associates including actor and producer Tara Sharma, actor and RJ Archana Pania, and former Mrs. India Earth Shweta Chaudhary as ambassadors. Balasaheb Rajale, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Solid Waste Management; Stalin Dayanand, Nandakumar Pawar of Vanashakti and others also attended the event.