Nationwide Chemists' Bandh: States Move To Ensure Uninterrupted Medicine Supply Amid Pharmacy Shutdown On May 20 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Medical stores across several states remained on alert on May 20 as chemists are going to observe a nationwide one-day bandh called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) to protest the alleged unchecked growth of online pharmacies and deep discounting practices by large corporate players.

The protest has been organised against what chemists describe as the unregulated functioning of online medicine delivery platforms. Pharmacy associations argue that lax oversight of e-pharmacies could lead to misuse of medicines, repeated use of prescriptions, growing antimicrobial resistance and other public health concerns.

Authorities in Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh put contingency measures in place to ensure patients continue to have access to essential medicines.

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In Maharashtra, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) directed pharmacy owners, hospital-attached medical stores and 24-hour pharmacies to maintain adequate stocks of critical medicines. A control room was established at the FDA headquarters, while officials coordinated with district administrations, health authorities and hospitals to prevent disruptions.

Citizens were also advised not to pay heed to rumours regarding medicine shortages and to contact FDA helplines if assistance was required.

In Telangana, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) assured residents that the supply of life-saving and essential medicines would remain unaffected despite the bandh. Following discussions with local chemists’ bodies, authorities ensured that pharmacies attached to hospitals would continue operating.

Major retail pharmacy chains were also encouraged to remain open, while drug inspectors were instructed to stay in close coordination with local associations to address any emergencies. Officials said the situation would be monitored closely and field officers had been directed to respond swiftly to medicine-related complaints.

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Tamil Nadu Health Minister K. G. Arunraj similarly assured the public that there would be no shortage of medicines. Hospital pharmacies, government-backed outlets, cooperative pharmacies and Jan Aushadhi Kendras were asked to remain operational, with nearly 5,000 pharmacies expected to function during the shutdown.

Special help desks and drug inspection teams were deployed to handle complaints regarding medicine availability and monitor the supply of essential drugs.

Meanwhile, nearly 43,000 medical stores in Andhra Pradesh are expected to participate in the strike. The Andhra Pradesh Chemists and Druggists Association alleged that online pharmacies were exploiting regulatory gaps by selling medicines without proper verification and promoting excessive discounting that threatens the viability of small retailers.

The association also called for the withdrawal of notifications that facilitate e-pharmacy operations and medicine home delivery.

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Despite the widespread shutdown, state governments maintained that emergency healthcare services and access to critical medicines would remain uninterrupted through hospital pharmacies, chain stores and government-supported outlets.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

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