Akhilesh Yadav Slams Police Action Against SP MP Iqra Hasan In Saharanpur - VIDEO

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government after Iqra Hasan was detained following a confrontation with police outside the DIG office in Saharanpur.

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Reacting to the incident, Akhilesh said that detaining someone for raising a voice for justice reflected the “Kalyug” era. He alleged that the BJP government was insensitive towards victims and accused the administration of suppressing those helping grieving families seek justice. He also claimed that even BJP supporters would feel ashamed of the incident.

The controversy erupted when Iqra Hasan arrived at the DIG office along with the family of Monu Kashyap, a 25-year-old man from Jasala village who died after being found critically injured near railway tracks on April 21. The family suspects murder and alleged that justice had not been delivered.

According to reports, the dispute began over parking arrangements inside the DIG office premises and soon escalated into a heated argument between the MP and police officials. Hasan accused the DIG of misbehaving with the victim’s mother.

As tensions rose, police personnel allegedly tried to escort the MP inside, prompting her to object and stage a sit-in protest outside the office. Police later intervened and took Hasan to the women’s police station, where she was reportedly kept for around 10 minutes.

Several SP leaders, including former minister Mangeram Kashyap, were also detained. Police are reportedly preparing to register cases against the protesters for causing traffic disruption outside the DIG office.