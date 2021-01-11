National Youth Day 2021: Significance, History, Theme - All you need to know

Swami Vivekananda always focused immensely on harnessing the potential of the youth. He wanted to inspire the young generation so that they could counter the British and attain Independence.

Swami Vivekananda's weapons of winning the world were education and peace. He always portrayed himself as a 'Nationalist Saint' who wanted the youth to get out of their comfort zones and achieve absolutely anything they desire.

Swami Vivekananda had incredible understanding and knowledge of philosophy, religion, literature, Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, and what not.

In all the classes he took overseas, all the speeches he made, every word uttered by him was backed up intensive research and thorough knowledge of the concerned subject.

Swami Vivekananda's aspiration was to motivate the youth to an extent that they start voicing the changes they desire and ultimately accomplish them. In order to honor his vision and motivate youth to act on it, National Youth Day is celebrated across the country.