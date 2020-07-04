Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Top 10 inspirational quotes and famous thoughts

Today, July 4, marks the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, India’s respected spirituals leader. He played a key role in introducing the philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the world.

Born on January 12, 1897 in Kolkata, he was named as Narendranath Datta at his birth. He acquired the name Swami Vivekananda when he became a monk. His principles and lessons on Hinduism are not only limited to the national sphere. He represented India at the Parliament of the World's Religions in the United States in 1893, during which he awareness about Hinduism; bringing the said religion at par with other world religions.