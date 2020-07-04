Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Top 10 inspirational quotes and famous thoughts

Today, July 4, marks the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, India’s respected spirituals leader. He played a key role in introducing the philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the world.
Born on January 12, 1897 in Kolkata, he was named as Narendranath Datta at his birth. He acquired the name Swami Vivekananda when he became a monk. His principles and lessons on Hinduism are not only limited to the national sphere. He represented India at the Parliament of the World's Religions in the United States in 1893, during which he awareness about Hinduism; bringing the said religion at par with other world religions.
On Swami Vivekananda’s death anniversary, here’s a look at 10 of his quotes:
"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."
"Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true."
"The more we come out and do good to others, the more our hearts will be purified, and God will be in them."
"Where can we go to find God if we cannot see Him in our own hearts and in every living being."
"Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you, but do not think of that now."
"All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything."
"Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide."
"The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire."
"Condemn none; if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot fold your hands, bless your brothers and let them go their own way."
"The whole secret of existence is to have no fear. Never fear what will become of you, depend on no one. Only the moment you reject all help are you freed."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)