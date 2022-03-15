National Vaccination Day 2022: Know its significance and history

National Vaccination Day is observed each year on March 16 to convey the importance of vaccination and its role in public health. On March 16, 1995, the first oral polio vaccine dose was started in the country. National Vaccination Day is also known as National Immunisation Day.

The day was first observed in the year 1995, the year on which India started Pulse Polio Programme. This year, the National Vaccination Day is important as the country began its biggest immunization programme early this year to protect against the deadly Covid-19 or coronavirus.

India began the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on 16 January 2021. As of 12 March 2022, India has reached the 180 crore mark overall, including first, second and precautionary (booster) doses of the currently approved vaccines.

According to the World Health Organization, immunization is a ‘health and development success story. It is the process through which an individual’s immune system becomes fortified against foreign harm causing agents.

Every year on National Vaccination Day, the government comes up with numerous health-related schemes. Vaccination is also given to people free of cost and there are various special programs organized from hospitals to schools.

Mission Indradhanush:

It is a health mission of the Government of India. It was launched by the then Union Health Minister J P Nadda on 25 December 2014. The scheme seeks to drive towards 90% full immunisation coverage of India and sustain the same by the year 2022.

The ultimate goal of Mission Indradhanush is to ensure full immunisation with all available vaccines for children up to two years of age and pregnant women.

The Mission aims to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ending preventable child deaths by 2030.

Vaccination is necessary as the immunity system through immunization provides the strength to fight diseases that are dangerous in nature. Hence, parents are always advised to get their children vaccinated. Timely vaccination is essential for your child’s good health.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:52 PM IST