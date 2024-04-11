National Safe Motherhood Day 2024: Everything About Its Significance, History & Theme

National Safe Motherhood Day 2024 | Canva

National Safe Motherhood Day is observed on April 11 every year. The day spreads awareness related to a woman's safety during pregnancy. India is the largest country in terms of population in the world. However, the country still lacks good health infrastructure.

Many women in India die during childbirth because good healthcare is not accessible everywhere. This is one of the most important reasons for the increasing mortality rate in India. It is one of the most difficult challenges that every woman goes through in life. In India, many women die during pregnancy or the time of giving birth because they do not get the proper facilities.

What is National Safe Motherhood Day ?

In 1991, the White Ribbon Alliance India (a non-governmental body) raised awareness about good maternal health and then in 2003 central government observed National Safe Motherhood Day on the 90th birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi.

The day is dedicated to Kasturba Gandhi, who was always committed to the welfare of children and women. Every year, the aim is to raise awareness about maternal health, emphasise its significance and decrease maternal and overall mortality rates. A pregnant woman should live and experience a positive environment to feel happy and take care of herself.

Theme of National Safe Motherhood Day

The theme of National Safe Motherhood Day is ‘Empowering Families, Strengthening Communities for Optimal Maternal Health’ which highlights the importance of families and communities that support mothers.

The maternal mortality rate has been on the rise and it is crucial for the government to ensure that everyone has access to a robust healthcare system to help reduce this rate. However, child marriage is another factor contributing to deaths during pregnancy.

On this day, various institutions, organisations and government bodies arrange camps, offer healthcare facilities, raise awareness and undertake other measures to address this issue.