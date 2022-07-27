National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for 3rd round of questioning

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, leaving the ED office, in New Delhi | PTI

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has appeared before the Enforcment Directorate (ED) for the third time for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

She was earlier been asked to appear before the ED by 11 a.m on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, she was questioned for almost six hours with a lunch break in between.

For her third day questioning, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will again accompany her with a medicine box.

A team led by additional director Monika Sharma has been recording her statement.

Priyanka Gandhi has been allowed to be present in the ED office, but she has to wait in another room in case her mother needs any medicine.

Sources have suggested that Sonia Gandhi was asked the same set of questions that were put to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, was asked over 70 questions in the last two days of questioning, the sources said. She was at the Enforcement Directorate's office for eight hours. She reached the agency's office around 11 am this morning.

Enforcement Directorate officials said Sonia Gandhi was "quick" in answering questions.

Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's questioning took place over five days and he was asked around 150 questions.

The Enforcement Directorate is expected to match her statement with that of Rahul Gandhi as both are majority stakeholders in Young Indian, officials said.

The Gandhis are being investigated in what is called the "National Herald case" involving the Young Indian's takeover of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper founded by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Enforcement Directorate says the Young Indian also took over ₹ 800 crore in assets of AJL. According to the Income Tax department, this should be considered an asset of the shareholders of Young Indian -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi - for which they should pay tax.

Denying any wrongdoing, the Congress asserts that the Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company and so, there can be no question of money laundering.

(with inputs from agencies)