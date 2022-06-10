National Herald Case: ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi, asks her to appear on June 23 | File photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case and has been asked to appear before the agency on June 23, officials told news agency PTI.

The ED had earlier summoned the Congress president to appear before it on June 8, however, she had sought three weeks' time as she was recovering from COVID-19.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will reportedly appear before the ED on June 13.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is alleging that it's a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation.

ED's move followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL). While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL.

The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

He had filed a complaint with a Delhi court earlier. Following the court taking cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against YIL on Swamy's petition, the ED also registered a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With PTI inputs)