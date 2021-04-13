NATA 2021: COA to release result of architecture entrance tomorrow on nata.in

The Council of Architecture (COA) will announce the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) tomorrow.
The exam is conducted for admission to the B.Arch. courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country. Once declared, the result will be available on the official website of NATA - nata.in.
The exam was held on April 10. NATA conducts two tests in a year. The next test is scheduled to be held on June 12.
Steps to check the result:
Go to the official website of NATA at nata.in
Click on the link provided for the NATA April 2021 Score Card
Enter your application number, password and captcha code
Your NATA Result 2021 will appear on the screen along with the scorecard
Download it and take a print out for further reference.