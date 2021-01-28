Nashik: 57 women heave a sigh of relief with waterwheels ahead of scorching summer

Nashik: A London-based NGO distributed waterwheels to 57 families of Govindpur, a small village in Nashik district, which equips them ahead of summers. The families are completely dependent upon a couple of wells half a kilometre away from Govindpur for their daily usage of water.
"The females of the families used to carry water everyday on their heads. They could carry only 12-13 litres of water at a time which made them walk to and from the well multiple times a day. It was the only way to get water for them for their everyday need of drinking, cooking and washing," said Khodeshwar Khotre, a social worker.
Few school girls among the recipients tried to use the water wheel on the same day and carried it to their house which is quite at the uphill. They enjoyed the experience and agreed that it will help them save time and energy, told Khotre.
Khotre engaged the NGO Wells on Wheels, to distribute water wheels in Govindpur. The NGO representative in Nashik, Ajay Deore, immediately arranged the water wheels for the villagers.
"Our director, Shaz Memon, is basically from Maharashtra and has seen the plight of the villagers for the sake of water. It was his idea to design water wheels for ease of carrying water. We have been distributing these instruments in the state since 2019," explained Deore.
The NGO had got in touch with the Aanganwadi workers to figure out the number of instruments the villagers required. They also spoke with the Gram Panchayat about the same.
"The male members of the families have to go for work while their wives and daughters have to walk for kilometres to fetch water under the sun. Gram Panchayat of Govindpur immediately agreed to the idea," said Khotre.
The girls sometimes had to miss their school to fetch water. It is also time consuming and tiring for women. One water wheel contains 45 litres of water which can be rolled down like a cart.
