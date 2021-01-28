Nashik: 57 women heave a sigh of relief with waterwheels ahead of scorching summer

Nashik: A London-based NGO distributed waterwheels to 57 families of Govindpur, a small village in Nashik district, which equips them ahead of summers. The families are completely dependent upon a couple of wells half a kilometre away from Govindpur for their daily usage of water.

"The females of the families used to carry water everyday on their heads. They could carry only 12-13 litres of water at a time which made them walk to and from the well multiple times a day. It was the only way to get water for them for their everyday need of drinking, cooking and washing," said Khodeshwar Khotre, a social worker.

Few school girls among the recipients tried to use the water wheel on the same day and carried it to their house which is quite at the uphill. They enjoyed the experience and agreed that it will help them save time and energy, told Khotre.