Narottam Mishra Birthday: All you need to know about Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister | FPJ photo

Narottam Mishra, born on 15 April 1960, is an Indian politician who serves as the minister of Home Affairs, Law and Legislative Affairs, Prisons, and Parliamentary Affairs for the state of Madhya Pradesh.

In the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, he represents the Datia constituency as leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mishra's political career

He was first elected to 9th Vidhan Sabha in 1990 and was re-elected in 1998 and 2003 from Dabra assembly constituency of Gwalior district.

He was then elected six times in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Out of which three times he was elected in 2008, 2013 and 2018 from Datia assembly constituency.

He was a Minister from 2005-2008, 2009-2018 and 2020-present in state assembly. He became minister for the first time in Shri Babulal Gaur's Council of Ministers on 1 June 2005.

In 2009 he lost the Lok Sabha election in 2009 to Jyotiraditya Scindia. he became cabinet minister in 2009 and in 2013. He has served as Cabinet Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Urban Development, Public Relations, Water Resources, Law and Legislative Affairs, and Parliamentary Affairs, across his various terms.

Controversies surrounding Mishra

He was disqualified by the Election Commission in 2017's election for not maintaining election expenditures properly in the 2008's Assembly polls and also for using paid news.

However Supreme court gave him relief and said in judgement, "in the facts and circumstances of the case; there was no manner of proof that could be reasonably accepted by a tribunal established by law."

In 2020 as he became the Minister for Home Affairs and in cabinet reshuffle, he was appointed as the Minister for Law and Legislative Affairs, Prisons, and Parliamentary Affairs, while continuing to retain the Ministry for Home Affairs.