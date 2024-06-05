Narendra Modi To Take Oath As Prime Minister For 3rd Time On June 8: Reports

PM Narendra Modi | File

Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time on Saturday, June 8, said news reports. According to a News18 report citing sources, Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister in the evening of June 8. Several ministers from Modi's new cabinet will also reportedly take oath on the same evening.

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have been announced, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 240 seats. This number is much lower than anticipated and falls short of the 272-seat majority mark by 32 seats.

Setback For '400 Paar' Slogan

Despite this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term in office. However, the BJP will need to depend on its coalition partners, notably Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) and Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP, to govern effectively. This outcome is a setback for Modi, who had aimed for a landslide victory with the slogan '400 paar'.

This marks the first time since 2014 that the BJP has failed to achieve a majority on its own, a stark contrast to the 303 seats it secured in the 2019 election. The reduced support for the BJP has been interpreted by the Opposition INDIA bloc as a moral and political loss for Modi, with Congress highlighting this decline in backing.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP faced a major challenge from the INDIA bloc led by the Samajwadi Party, which secured 37 seats. This resulted in a notable reduction of the BJP's seats in the state, dropping from 62 in 2019 to 35 in 2024.

Performance Of Other Parties

Among other parties performing well nationwide, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won 29 seats, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured 22, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) gained 16 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar won 7 seats and is leading in one additional seat.

The Janata Dal (United) - JD(U) secured 12 seats, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won 9 seats, while the original Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (SHS) obtained 7 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) managed to win 5 seats.

Other parties also had notable winnings, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) each secured 4 seats. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) each won 3 seats.

Smaller Parties Bagged Notable Wins

Several smaller parties, including the Jana Sena Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), and Janata Dal (Secular), among others, won 2 seats each. Parties like the United People's Party Liberal, Asom Gana Parishad, and several others, including the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), secured 1 seat each.

The BJP experienced setbacks in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, struggled in the southern states and had limited success in West Bengal. Conversely, it performed strongly in Odisha, winning 20 out of 21 seats, with Congress taking the remaining seat and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) failing to secure any. In Bihar, the NDA alliance maintained its position, while the Congress RID alliance failed to gain traction.

Meetings of both the NDA with its key allies and the Opposition INDIA bloc have been scheduled to discuss the future course of action.